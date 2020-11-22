Oregon women's basketball: Ducks look to reload with plethora of talent

There’s no doubt the Oregon women’s basketball program is going to have an entirely different look with the departures of three WNBA first-round draft picks no longer on the roster.

Sure, replacing the star power and production of Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1), Satou Sabally (No. 2) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8) will be difficult, to say the least, but don’t count the Ducks out just yet.

Oregon has won the last three Pac-12 regular-season titles, and while Stanford is the pick to finish first this season, the Ducks are not that far behind. Oregon was picked to finish third by the media and tied with Arizona for second in the coaches poll.

“Yeah, I mean it's definitely going be an entirely new team with a new identity, and we knew that coming in,” said senior Erin Boley, the lone returning starter off a team that went 31-2 overall and 17-1 in the Pac-12.

“It's a big change from last year to this year for all of the returners but we have an amazing incoming freshman class and amazing people coming in as transfers. … I think we have a great combination right now of players, and even though it's a big shift from last year we're going to come back really strong with a great team this year.”