 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon women's basketball: Ducks' game Friday postponed

Oregon women's basketball: Ducks' game Friday postponed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon women

Oregon has won three straight Pac-12 regular-season titles.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The University of Oregon women's basketball team will have a third straight game postponed as the Ducks announced Tuesday they will not play Arizona State this Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena due to continued issues with COVID-19 protocols within their program.

The Ducks, ranked No. 12 in this week’s AP poll, missed both games against the Mountain schools this past weekend. Oregon (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12) is scheduled to play No. 9 Arizona on Sunday.

Arizona State (8-6, 4-6), which has lost three straight, is next scheduled to play at Oregon State (6-5, 4-5) on Sunday. This is the sixth Pac-12 game the Sun Devils have had postponed.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News