Oregon women's basketball: Different expectations for Ducks in NCAA tournament

There is an entirely different feel to this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the Oregon Ducks.
Sure, the tournament has a different look with all games being played in the San Antonio area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But more than that, for the first time in since the 2017 tourney, the Ducks aren’t a favorite to get to the Final Four and compete for a national title.
Oregon (13-8), which struggled going 1-5 down the stretch, is the No. 6 seed in the Alamo Regional and will play No. 11 seed South Dakota (19-5) in the first round of the tournament at 7 p.m. Monday.
Last year, the Ducks were odds on favorites to not only make the Final Four for a second straight season, but to take home the program’s first national title.
Instead, the tournament was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Last year’s team had three first-round WNBA picks on the roster and a plethora of experience.
This year’s team? Well, it has three players — Taylor Mikesell, Erin Boley and Lydia Giomi — who have NCAA tournament experience. And Mikesell’s came with Maryland in 2019.
“That's it, nobody else has NCAA tournament experience on my roster,” coach Kelly Graves said Saturday morning on a Zoom call with reporters. “And so from that standpoint, yeah this is a whole new deal. And the expectations to win a national championship just, they don't weigh us down like they may have in the past.
"But we could handle it in the past because we had veterans and they were used to that kind of success. We haven't experienced that yet, so yeah, I think we can go out and play free and easy, just do the best we can and see how far it takes us.”
The Ducks won’t have an easy go of it in the opener against a South Dakota team that has a ton of experience, led by the three-headed attack of seniors Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, who combine to score 48 of the Coyotes’ 75.3 points per game.
Graves said the Coyotes use a lot of dribble drive and ball screen motion that's typical in the game today, including what the Ducks like to do.
“They run a true motion, pass, tons of screens, great cutters, great spacing, they can all shoot they can all make plays off the dribble, they all like to post,” Graves said. “It’s just not a style we see very often in the Pac-12 so it’s going to be difficult.”
The Coyotes are led by 6-foot-3 center Sjerven, who is scoring 17.1 points and grabbing 9.7 rebounds a game in 26 minutes. She also has 55 blocks. Graves said Sjerven is a threat from the inside and outside.
“You know we're going to try and make her defend us,” Graves said “The advantage that we have, you know in their conference I don't know all the teams but my guess is they don't see 6-7 and 6-5 defenders and so that that could be a little tough for her. But at the same time she's on the perimeter so much setting screens, picking and popping, doing those kinds of things that she'll be a difficult matchup for us when we're on defense.
“I just love she plays both ends of the floor, you know, good rebounder, gets to the free-throw line, can take you off the dribble. She's skilled with both hands so you can't necessarily just take this shoulder away or that shoulder away.”
Lamb is a 5-10 guard scoring 16.2 points per game while Korngable, a 5-8 point guard, is scoring 14.7 points while dishing out just under four assists per game in 32.8 minutes.
Korngable could have a big game as the Ducks are thin at the guard spot with starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao missing the last two games with a boot on her foot and injuries to Taylor Chavez and Jaz Shelley.
“She's a tremendous player,” Graves said. “Ideally we're gonna put our best defender on her, I just don't know who that is right now without Chavez, without Shelley, those are two of our better defenders on the perimeter. So you know it's an area of concern for us but we've got a plan for it, we're working to do the best job we can on them, and her especially.
“They're kind of a three headed monster, but man, they've got other really good complimentary parts there's no question.”
Chavez, Shelley and Nyara Sabally are all questionable for the opener but Graves said he expects two of the three to play, he just wasn't sure which two on Saturday morning.
South Dakota has won nine straight and four of five its losses have come against ranked teams South Carolina, Gonzaga and South Dakota State, twice. All three made the NCAA tournament. The other came against Oklahoma.
“They're used to this competition and I think you saw (Friday) in the men's tournament that once you start a tournament that really seeding doesn't really matter, it's your matchups and how well you play,” Graves said. “And so we know we're gonna have to play really well.”