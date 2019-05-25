If the Oregon women’s basketball team wasn’t already set up to be a favorite to win the national title in the upcoming season, they added a piece that certainly does.
Former USC guard Minyon Moore posted on Twitter Saturday that she is headed to Eugene as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible to play for the Ducks.
“Y’all knew I couldn’t leave the Conference of Champions,” Moore posted. “Scooo Ducks.”
Moore was the Trojans’ second-leading scorer last year at 14.5 points per game and led the team in assists (5.9), rebounds (5.5) and steals (2.6).
Moore will likely start alongside senior point guard and Wooden Award winner Sabrina Ionescu, filling the void of Maite Cazorla, who is now playing for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.
Ionescu could have been the top pick in last April's WNBA draft but chose to return to school and compete for a national title.
"Let’s go!!! Unfinished business ahead," Ionescu posted on Twitter.
The Ducks, coming off the program’s first trip to the Final Four, also return senior Ruthie Hebard, junior Satou Sabally and and junior Erin Boley.
Oregon will also have the services of redshirt freshman Nyara Sabally, who missed last season with an injury. Redshirt junior Lydia Giomo is also healthy and played alongside Ionescu and Hebard as the Ducks won the gold medal at the USA Basketball 3-on-3 national championship on April 22.