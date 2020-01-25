Oregon women's basketball: Ducks look to win at Gill for first time since 2010

EUGENE — Almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded on Friday, Sabrina Ionescu had her sights set on Sunday.

A 76-64 statement victory over a No. 7 Oregon State squad that is among the best in the country was reason enough for No. 4 Oregon to celebrate and breathe a sigh of relief. In front of a sellout crowd, the Ducks added another impressive line to their resume a week after steamrolling then-No. 3 Stanford.

But Ionescu and the Ducks have been here before; they topped Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena last season, only to travel up I-5 two days later and lose. The current group of Oregon players has never won a game at Gill Coliseum, and Sunday will be the last chance to do so for a senior class that has put the program on the map.

“I’m already over this one and ready to get that one on Sunday,” Ionescu said. “It’s gonna be big for us. I know we’re not really happy splitting wins with them. We have to continue to get better and we have to continue to play well on the road.”

When the two teams run it back on Sunday, the Ducks will aim to complete a crucial sweep over a conference rival, but also something much more significant.