Oregon women's basketball: Ducks look to win at Gill for first time since 2010

EUGENE — Almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded on Friday, Sabrina Ionescu had her sights set on Sunday.
A 76-64 statement victory over a No. 7 Oregon State squad that is among the best in the country was reason enough for No. 4 Oregon to celebrate and breathe a sigh of relief. In front of a sellout crowd, the Ducks added another impressive line to their resume a week after steamrolling then-No. 3 Stanford.
But Ionescu and the Ducks have been here before; they topped Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena last season, only to travel up I-5 two days later and lose. The current group of Oregon players has never won a game at Gill Coliseum, and Sunday will be the last chance to do so for a senior class that has put the program on the map.
“I’m already over this one and ready to get that one on Sunday,” Ionescu said. “It’s gonna be big for us. I know we’re not really happy splitting wins with them. We have to continue to get better and we have to continue to play well on the road.”
When the two teams run it back on Sunday, the Ducks will aim to complete a crucial sweep over a conference rival, but also something much more significant.
“I personally have never won there,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves, now in his sixth year with the Ducks, said. “Nobody on this team has won there. They’re leaving quite a legacy here; I don’t think they want a hole in that legacy.”
Easier said than done against an Oregon State squad that has lost just twice at home in the last two seasons. While Oregon looked dominant on both ends of the floor at times Friday, Graves pointed out plenty he holes the Ducks will clean up before Sunday’s showdown, which will tip at 1 p.m. and air on ESPN 2.
Oregon shot 55 percent from the field in the first half Friday and Ionescu buried a pair of dagger 3-pointers at the end of the first and third quarters to bring the crowd to life. With the exception of Oregon State freshman Taylor Jones, who scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting, the Ducks held the Beavers to 17-of-43 shooting.
And yet, Oregon State sped back into contention thanks to an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter that helped them cut the Ducks’ lead from 21 to 10.
“That's what great teams do, they make a run,” Graves said. “They made some great shots. (Destiny Slocum) and (Mikayla Pivec) came in rested for that last quarter. We tightened up, I thought, when we needed to. We got some key stops late. It was a really good, well-played basketball game by two really good teams.”
Jones caused consistent trouble for the Ducks' interior defense Friday, scoring 12 points in the first quarter alone and 17 in the first half. The Ducks deployed numerous strategies in an attempt to slow the 6-foot-4 freshman, and finally found one after halftime.
“We were switching in the first half,” Graves said. “We were doing this and we were doing that and none of that involved stopping her. So second half we just decided we’re gonna play behind her more, just position defense. I think she ended up getting one, maybe two baskets in the second half.”
Much of the burden of covering Jones falls on Oregon senior Ruthy Hebard, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
“Just being more physical with her and pushing her off the block is going to be really key,” Hebard said of Jones. “She’s a great player, so just have to try to stay with her the whole time.”
Ultimately, if Oregon hopes to prevail on Sunday, the Ducks know they can’t afford to surrender scoring runs like they did in Friday’s fourth quarter. Last season, the Ducks led at Gill with six minutes to go, only for the Beavers to uncork a quick 7-0 scoring spree after a timeout that helped Oregon State take control of the game for good.
“It wasn't good enough,” Ionescu said of Friday’s performance. “It definitely wasn’t good enough. We need to keep our foot on the gas and keep going and keep building from that. We didn’t, but we’re definitely going to learn from that and take it into the game on Sunday.”