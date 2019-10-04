One week after Oregon State announced it had Devon Williams, Mario Cristobal landed the former USC wide receiver.
The strange saga of Williams appears to have ended when he arrived on Oregon’s campus for the start of fall term Tuesday and was confirmed as a member of the Ducks on Wednesday.
"Devon Williams is part of our roster and obviously we are thrilled to have him here,” Cristobal said following practice. “We had a strong relationship with him dating back to his initial recruitment and we are really fired up to have him here with us.”
The 6-foot-4 Williams, who had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in 13 games at USC, must sit out this season and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Williams was ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.com after catching 71 passes for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season at Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, Calif.
“I think we all know he was one of the more talented players in the country coming out and that hasn’t changed,” Cristobal said. “He’s long, athletic, explosive and fast. He has great hands, great balance and body control. He can make the contested catch and stretch the field. He can run intermediate stuff and is a good blocker on the perimeter. He has all the tools and is an exceptional young man. It’s great to have him here. He knows a lot of our guys and they welcomed him with open arms.”
Williams visited Oregon State last Wednesday when the Beavers announced he “has transferred to the program.” However, two days later, Williams declared on Twitter that Oregon “is where I belong” and committed to the Ducks.
Cristobal was asked if he had any concerns last week that Williams would end up at Oregon State.
“No, he’s here with us and we’re fired up,” the coach said. “The only thing that is important is that he’s here.”
Regarding Williams, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith told The Oregonian, “End of the day, the guy joined the team, and he changed his mind. That’s really how it played out.”
Oregon could return Johnny Johnson, Jaylon Redd, Mycah Pittman and Josh Delgado at wide receiver next season while adding Williams and four-star freshmen Johnny Wilson and Kris Hutson.