TEMPE, Ariz. — The injury bug continues to infect the Ducks’ wide receiver room.
Jaylon Redd, who leads the team with nine touchdowns this season, was unable to play during Oregon’s 31-28 loss to Arizona State on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.
During last week’s 34-6 win over Arizona, freshman receiver Mycah Pittman suffered a broken arm that will keep him out of the lineup for six weeks.
“Jaylon got hurt late in the game last week and he was never able to get back to full go,” coach Mario Cristobal said after his team’s nine-game winning streak came to a deflating end. “We thought we could get something out of him late in the week, and (Friday) he just couldn’t (recover). He tried his best.
“Certainly a couple more productive players, but other guys kind of step up.”
Johnny Johnson had a career night with 10 receptions for 207 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Juwan Johnson added three receptions for 41 yards and extended his streak of consecutive games with a 20-yard catch to four.
Overall, Justin Herbert and the passing game struggled until the situation became desperate when the Ducks fell behind by double digits with 12:43 remaining.
“It’s frustrating because we play at a high level and we prepare for games like this and it wasn’t coming out the way we wanted it to,” Johnny Johnson said. “The injury of Jaylon is obviously hard, but we were mixing it up.”
Starting center Jake Hanson suffered an undisclosed injury and did not play in the second half. Right tackle Calvin Throckmorton moved to center and Brady Aiello filled in at right tackle.
“I’m really proud of the way he battled today,” Herbert said of the versatile Throckmorton.
Starting running back CJ Verdell (18 carries, 99 yards) and freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss) were also shaken up during the game, but Cristobal doesn’t believe either injury is serious.
Notable
• Herbert, who passed for 304 yards in defeat, joined Marcus Mariota as the second quarterback in program history to eclipse 10,000 career passing yards. The senior from Eugene set the Oregon record for completions (781), passing Mariota (779).
• Troy Dye finished with 13 tackles and matched the Oregon career record for double-digit tackle games (19).
• Blake Maimone averaged 48.2 yards on five punt attempts with three of over 50 yards.
• NFL scouts from the Arizona Cardinals (two), Denver Broncos (two), Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts attended the game.
Drayton Carlberg, Bryson Young, Johnny Johnson and Shane Lemieux were Oregon’s game captains.
Poll update
Oregon plummeted eight spots, from No. 6 to No. 14, in the Associated Press poll released Sunday.
The Ducks (9-2, 7-2) were in the College Football Playoff discussion last week but will now only be mentioned as a potential quality win for Utah.
The Utes (10-1, 7-1) moved up to No. 6 and can clinch the South Division with a win over Colorado.
Oregon, the North Division champion, will play No. 6 Utah or No. 25 USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 6 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Quotable
“Everybody’s hurting,” Dye said after Oregon’s run at the College Football Playoff ended. “You’ve just got to keep moving forward. I lost seven straight my freshman year. It could be worse.”