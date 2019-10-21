EUGENE — Mike Leach has been on the jubilant side of the postgame handshake with three different Oregon head coaches over the last four seasons.
Washington State’s winning streak — which has spanned the end of the Mark Helfrich era (45-38 in 2015, 51-33 in 2016), Willie Taggart’s one-and-done campaign (33-10 in 2017) and Mario Cristobal’s first season as head coach (34-20 in 2018) — matches the Cougars’ longest in the history of the series.
The Ducks also lost four consecutive games to Washington State from 1981-1984 and from 1950-53.
Cristobal believes his team will be ready for Leach’s 2019 team.
No. 11 Oregon hosts Washington State on Saturday at Autzen Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
“We recognize the fact that we have not done a good enough job against Washington State for the past four years,” Cristobal said. “They have a super high-powered offense with some impressive skill players and a great offensive line. And their defense has made it really difficult for years with all of the movement and all of the stemming that they have done.
“We recognize the challenge, we recognize that we have to improve, and probably most importantly, we recognize that we have not played our best football yet.”
The Ducks (6-1, 4-0) are coming off their best win of the season, last Saturday’s 35-31 comeback at Washington.
A year ago, after a thrilling 30-27 overtime win over the Huskies, Cristobal’s team came out flat and trailed Washington State 27-0 at halftime.
Oregon scored 20 unanswered points after the intermission before Gardner Minshew’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon put the game out of reach.
Fans flooded the field at Martin Stadium for a late-night celebration after ESPN’s “College GameDay” made its first appearance in Pullman early in the morning.
The Cougars (4-3, 1-3), who went on to win a program-record 11 games in 2018, are coming off a 41-10 romp over Colorado for their first Pac-12 victory of the season.
Injury updates
After losing two starters, defensive end Gus Cumberlander and tight end Jacob Breeland, to season-ending knee injuries the previous two games, the Ducks came out of Husky Stadium relatively healthy.
Starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who was knocked out of the rivalry game after a collision with safety Nick Pickett, is expected to play against Washington State.
“Deommodore looked good,” Cristobal said of Lenoir’s participation in Sunday’s practice. “Feel that he’s ready to go and will be ready to go.”
Troy Dye’s will be limited in contact drills during practice, but the star linebacker plans to play with a broken thumb, as he did in the second half against Washington.
Running back CJ Verdell is also expected to play through a “soft-tissue strain” that opened up the door for Cyrus Habibi-Likio to get the bulk of the carries in crunch time against the Huskies.
Pac-12 honorees
Quarterback Justin Herbert was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week and right tackle Calvin Throckmorton was named the conference’s offensive lineman of the week after the Ducks overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Washington.
Herbert was 24-for-38 passing for 280 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The senior now has 30 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 career Pac-12 road starts.
Throckmorton, who is from Bellevue, Wash., made his 45th consecutive start. He had a 100% assignment grade from the Oregon coaches and was the sixth-highest offensive lineman in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus.
Oregon has won four of the seven Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week awards with sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell claiming the honor three times.