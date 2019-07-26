From 2009-2014, Oregon was the premier football program in the Pac-12, winning four conference titles over those six seasons, including playing for two national titles.
But the Ducks finished second in 2015 and then were dead last in the North Division in 2016, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-7 in conference play, leading to the dismissal of coach Mark Helfrich.
After a 7-6 campaign in 2017, new coach Willie Taggart left for his “dream” job at Florida State.
Mario Cristobal took over and helped lead Oregon to a 9-4 overall mark, and 5-4 in conference play to finish fourth in the North last season.
But with the return of quarterback Justin Herbert for his senior season, all five returning starters on the offensive line and a second straight season with the same head coach, the Ducks appear to be on the way back to the top.
Oregon edged Washington by one vote to earn the distinction of favorite to win the North this season in a vote of media members who cover the conference.
That honor, however, doesn’t change how the Ducks are approaching this season.
“Well, I think the expectations inside never really change,” Cristobal said at media day on Wednesday. “I think you always acknowledge what the noise is on the outside. When I say noise, I say that respectively because I certainly respect the media and the choices and decisions made, but it never really factors into the process, never really factors into our preparation.
“I think the guys have understood pretty clearly when we prepare well and we focus on what we're doing, we're pretty good. And when we don't, we don't play very good.
“We have a challenging schedule and we have a lot of challenges on the road, and it's something that we know we have to improve upon because we haven't done a very good job.”
Cristobal said the team’s success begins with himself and the coaching staff making sure the players are ready for each game. The Ducks open the season in a neutral-site game against Auburn in Arlington, Texas.
“We've got to make sure that we are prepared mentally and have a mindset that's a different level,” Cristobal said. “Help enhance the DNA."
One of the areas of concern for the Ducks has to be their road woes the past two seasons. Oregon was 6-1 at home but just 2-3 on the away from Autzen in the regular season last season; the Ducks did win their bowl game against Michigan State.
In 2017, the Ducks were just 1-5 away from home.
Oregon has to go to both Washington, which has won two of the last three conference crowns, as well as Stanford this season. There is also a trip to USC to start the final third of the season.
“Yeah, I think the process has taken its course and it's gone fairly well,” Cristobal said of addressing the road issues. “Two years ago the struggles on the road were monumental. There were double-digit defeats and absolutely no chance at winning to last year winning three of them but still having difficulties in other ones.
“And now understanding that, you know what, as this thing gets harder and you go deeper into it, especially when it goes into conference play on the road, the level of attention to detail and the shutting out of the outside world has to be at a level where nothing — there is no distraction, there is nothing that can derail you from your mindset and your approach to the game.
“As much as we've done a lot of mindset training in the off-season, sports psychology, we've changed the setting on our guys and are going to do different things during camp to help enhance that experience and make our guys feel comfortable in uncomfortable settings."
Cristobal said the Ducks should be pretty healthy when camp opens next week.
“We've been very fortunate,” he said. “Strong offseason, really strong offseason. Our strength and conditioning numbers have gone up.”
That’s one area that has been a focal point for Cristobal since he took over as head coach.
“Eighteen months means two entire offseasons in the weight room, and two entire off-seasons and fourth quarter programs with your strength and conditioning staff and your football staff running it,” he said. “The numbers and the results of this year are significantly different than year one where you're kind of setting the base, setting the foundation. So that's exciting. That's exciting. But again, the accountability factor in the locker room is extremely high, and it's directed and guided by (the players).”