Oregon expects to be at full strength on defense against Washington State.
Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and linebacker Troy Dye, who were both injured in Saturday’s 35-31 win at Washington, are on schedule to start when the 11th-ranked Ducks (6-1, 4-0) host the Cougars (4-3, 1-3) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Dye returned to finish off the Huskies despite a broken thumb while Lenoir left in the first half and did not return.
“Those guys that got banged up in the game have worked this week, have practiced,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said following Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, we limit them because we don’t want them to do anything to keep them from playing on Saturday.”
Cristobal indicated that Lenoir has practiced more than Dye and running back C.J. Verdell, who also left the UW game early with an injury.
“Of all the guys, his plan was one that had very little or no limitations,” Cristobal said of Lenoir.
Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said the Ducks have to carefully manage the work in practice for Dye due to his injury, but Cristobal does not expect the four-year starter to be limited against WSU.
“A guy like that who has played such a long time, they naturally adjust to anything they may have,” Cristobal said. “We are real careful during the week to make sure that we don’t have any setbacks.”
With Lenoir sidelined, Oregon turned to true freshmen DJ James and Mykael Wright at cornerback while flipping junior Thomas Graham from the field side to boundary.
“There is a lot of technique difference, that is why Deommodore calls himself “Mr. Bump and Run”,” Graham said of switching sides. “Really all you do over there is press coverage, lock somebody down all game and shut him out. I commend him on that and I like pressing, but I like playing off too.”
Washington faced fourth-and-three at the Oregon 35-yard line with just over one minute remaining when Jacob Eason’s pass to Puka Nacua fell incomplete as he was guarded by Wright. Some fans and commentators called for a pass interference on the play, but Graham disagreed with that assertion.
“If anything, I would have given more offensive pass interference because when (Nacua) got out of his break, he pushed off,” Graham said. “It is what it is. I say no for Mykael.”
Wright had two tackles against the Huskies and James had one. Both of the freshmen have played in every game this season.
“Those guys all year have been battling,” Avalos said. “They got to play in certain situations and the last situation when they got to play, we were in the middle of a fight trying to fight our way back into a win which they helped us do. They did their part to help us, especially Wright playing a lot of snaps in that game and really competing and going a good job.”
Wright has seven tackles, including two for loss, on the season to go with an interception and two pass breakups. James has five tackles and broke up one pass.
“I felt like they did very good, they stepped up when they had to,” Graham said. “Mykael made a game-winning pass breakup so I am proud of him. DJ made some plays. It was amazing to know that if one of us goes down our backups have no drop off.”
LEACH, CRISTOBAL MEET AGAIN
When Mario Cristobal was the head coach at Florida International from 2007-12, he invited Mike Leach to speak at a coaches clinic.
“He’s obviously a great football mind,” Cristobal said. “He came up and was really gracious, he gave us his time for all the high school coaches down there. They got everything from philosophy to football, run game and pass game. Then he came out and watched practice with us for a little while so it was a real good visit.”
Leach, the WSU coach who beat Oregon 34-20 last year during the first game he faced off against Cristobal as head coach of the Ducks, also recalled that visit.
“Mario is a good guy, good coach too,” Leach said. I spoke with his coaches at a clinic when he was at Florida International. I think he does a real good job.”
AVALOS HAS HISTORY WITH WSU
Avalos split two meetings with Washington State during his three seasons as defensive coordinator at Boise State. The Broncos beat WSU 31-28 in 2016 before the Cougars won 47-44 in 2017.
“Obviously, we played them before, but things have changed in the offense as well in the last couple years,” Avalos said. “Some new wrinkles and some different things they are doing. Everyone adapts and adjusts and grows. It is very difficult because they have been very productive both on the scoreboard and obviously moving the ball up and down the field.”
Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson joined the Ducks this year after spending the previous six seasons on Leach’s staff at WSU. Oregon defensive line coach Joe Salave’a was an assistant for five seasons at Washington State before arriving at Oregon in 2017.
“The experience of having guys familiar with their program and things like that, they’ve got new guys on their staff so things have changed for them as well,” Avalos said.