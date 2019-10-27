EUGENE — It looked like the Ducks were going to have to walk the plank again.
Mike Leach was a minute away from sailing off with a fifth consecutive victory over Oregon.
Then Justin Herbert delivered another clutch drive and Camden Lewis sunk the eclectic pirate-loving coach’s ship with a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 11 Oregon a 37-35 Pac-12 victory over Washington State that sent the crowd of 59,361 rushing down to the aisles to celebrate on the field late Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
“I’m really proud of the team for just overcoming a lot over the course of the game,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “A lot of it was self-inflicted, including myself, but a lot of credit to the guys for not flinching.”
The Ducks (7-1, 5-0), a virtual lock to win the North Division, will at least get the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff conversation this week after No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 9 Auburn all lost.
Trailing by a point, Oregon had the ball at its own 39-yard line with 52 seconds remaining after Mykael Wright’s 36-yard kickoff return.
Herbert completed passes of 15 and 24 yards to Juwan Johnson, the 6-foot-4, 231-pound Penn State graduate transfer who stepped into the spotlight days after Brenden Schooler entered the NCAA transfer portal.
After the star quarterback, whose streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass ended at 35, made sure the football was centered, Lewis came on for the pressure-packed field goal try.
The true freshman from Charlotte, North Carolina, who missed a chip shot in the loss to Auburn to open the season, split the uprights and was carried off the field by his teammates.
″(Lewis) went in there as cool as can be and got it done,” Cristobal said.
CJ Verdell had a career night, rushing for 257 yards and three touchdowns and catching four passes for 56 yards.
And the sophomore running back was wide open in the flat on a third-and-6 late in the fourth quarter, but Herbert’s pass was off target.
Cristobal reluctantly punted from the Washington State 33-yard line.
The Cougars (4-4, 1-4) marched 90 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead touchdown, a 5-yard pass from Anthony Gordon to Brandon Arconado on fourth-and-3 with 1:00 left on the clock.
Gordon, the nation’s leading passer, was 32 of 50 for 406 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He had to watch helplessly as Herbert responded on the heels of leading Oregon to a 35-31 win at Washington.
Verdell had runs of 17 and 35 yards before powering his way over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 31-20.
“It was what we wanted out of the run game,” Cristobal said.
Gordon answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Arconado, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Arconado, to get the Cougars within a field goal with 11:01 remaining.
Washington State’s seven-play, 78-yard drive was aided by a 15-yard personal foul on cornerback Thomas Graham.
Herbert completed a 17-yard pass to Johnson on third-and-11, and Verdell had a 28-yard run on Oregon’s next drive.
But after converting seven consecutive times on third down in the second half, Herbert’s pass on third-and-goal at the 12 sailed out of bounds.
Lewis’ 30-yard field goal made the score 34-28 with 6:29 remaining.
Herbert only completed 7 of 11 attempts for 64 yards and was sacked three times in the first half.
On Oregon’s first drive of the third quarter, the senior quarterback completed three third-down passes to move the chains and set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Verdell to make the score 24-17.
Washington State went on a 12-play, 78-yard drive but settled for a 23-yard field goal by Blake Mazza to get within 24-20 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.
The score was tied 17-17 at the intermission and the Ducks had a 233-220 edge in total yards.
But it felt like the home team outplayed throughout the first 30 minutes. Costly mistakes by the Cougars kept Oregon close.
After a procedure penalty and then a 10-yard sack by freshman Mase Funa, Gordon was facing a third-and-26 and made the mistake of throwing the ball from his own end zone into Jevon Holland’s vicinity.
The dynamic safety returned his fourth interception of the season for a 19-yard touchdown. Herbert’s 2-point conversion pass to Johnny Johnson gave the Ducks a 17-10 lead with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter.
On the ensuing drive, after cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was called for pass interference, Cristobal stormed onto the field to argue and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The officials reviewed the play and ruled that wide receiver Dezmon Patmon had stepped out of bounds before Lenoir made contact, which nullified that penalty.
However, the 15-yard penalty on Cristobal stood. Gordon threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Renard Bell on the next snap to even the score with 47 seconds left in the half
“There’s no excuse for getting a personal foul or whatnot,” Cristobal said.
Brady Breeze continued Oregon’s undisciplined play with a personal foul on the kickoff.
Earlier in the second quarter, Gordon should have had another touchdown pass, but the ball bounced out of Arconado’s arms and into the grasp of safety Verone McKinley.
The Ducks could not capitalize on the freshman’s third pick of the season as Herbert slid short of the line to gain for a three-and-out.
A personal foul on Nick Pickett during the punt set Washington State up at the Oregon 36-yard line.
Max Borghi caught a 1-yard touchdown moments later to give the visitors a 10-9 lead.
Gordon completed his first passes for 70 yards but back-to-back holding calls in the red zone led to Washington State settling for a 36-yard field goal by Mazza and a 3-0 lead.
Oregon answered with a nine-play 53-yard drive capped with a 40-yard field goal by Lewis.