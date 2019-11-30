EUGENE — An Oregon offense that produced big numbers during a four-week stretch in October and early November was hitting hurdles and struggling to finish drives Saturday afternoon.
The Ducks never did return to high gear against Oregon State, but the defense and special teams picked up the slack.
Mykael Wright’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, key defensive stops and Blake Maimone’s punts highlighted No. 14 Oregon’s efforts in a 24-10 Civil War win against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium.
The final big defensive play followed the offense’s biggest mistake and saved the game for the Ducks.
Oregon’s Thomas Graham Jr. tackled an airborne Jermar Jefferson after a pass reception, knocking away the ball, which was recovered near the sideline by teammate Brady Breeze at the OSU 27.
Three plays later, Cyrus Habibi-Likio found the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run with 75 seconds left to seal the game.
“You always saw 11 hats get to the football,” Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said of his team’s defensive performance. “The communication level, the way that they practiced this week and all the things they did to play at his level today was really impressive to watch.”
Maimone had four punts, three of which were downed inside the OSU 20.
After the teams traded early field goals, Wright returned a kickoff up the middle for a 98-yard touchdown to snatch the momentum.
The score put Oregon ahead for good.
It was the third time this season that one of Wright's returns was a game-changer. The freshman cornerback also had a 23-yard kickoff return in the contest.
Wright has seven returns for 318 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
Early blocking on the kickoff return provided the opportunity to get to the end zone.
“That left a big ol' hole down the middle of the lane and I saw it and went from there,” Wright said. “I gain a lot of confidence because I know my guys go out there and try to block for me the best they can."
After the touchdown, the Ducks got a defensive stop and a 25-yard punt return from Javon Holland to start a possession at the OSU 39 early in the second quarter. An 11-yard Travis Dye run was followed by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III for a 17-3 lead.
On Oregon State’s first possession of the second quarter, Oregon got the ball on the downs at the Beavers 49 after a fourth-down pass intended for Tyjon Lindsey and broken up by Troy Dye fell incomplete
The Ducks’ defense had again done its job, but the offense was only able to move the ball to the 35, forcing a punt that was downed at the OSU 2.
The Beavers got one first down before punting, and the Ducks did the same, punting and downing the ball at the OSU 5. But Oregon gained just 1 yard before giving the ball back.
Oregon got its seventh straight defensive stop on Oregon State’s opening possession of the second half.
The Ducks then had the ball for 14 plays, picking up 68 yards and five first downs only to see Camden Lewis miss a 24-yard field goal.
The Beavers got back in the game after a sustained drive resulted in Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run.
Oregon had a touchdown to again extend the lead within reach, but Jaylon Redd lost the ball at the goal line, giving OSU hope only one score down.
But the Ducks’ defense came to the rescue.
Graham wrapped up Jefferson 1 yard short of a first down on a fourth-and-5 run from the Oregon 46. Oregon then punted, but the defense got the turnover that set up the game-clinching touchdown.