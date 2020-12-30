Oregon extends Graves' contract through 2028-29 season

Kelly Graves will be staying in Eugene for quite a while after the University of Oregon announced Wednesday a contract extension for its women's basketball coach through the 2028-29 campaign.

The incremental increases are funded through private athletic gifts, the school announced.

In his seventh season with the Ducks after being named the program's head coach on April 7, 2014, Graves owns a record of 162-54 (.750) and has led Oregon to three consecutive Pac-12 regular-season championships as well as two conference tournament championships in the last three years.

"Kelly Graves has built a tremendous culture and family atmosphere within Oregon women's basketball program that has created a first-class experience for our student-athletes," athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release. "He and his staff have elevated the standard in our program to consistently competing for and winning Pac-12 championships while also competing at the highest level nationally. Kelly and Mary Graves have formed a strong bond to the Eugene community and all Duck fans, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to our student-athletes and the University of Oregon."

"I am extremely grateful to President Schill, Rob Mullens, Lisa Peterson, and the entire administration for their continued support and trust in me to lead this program," Graves said in the release. "My family and I absolutely love being a part of the Duck family and the amazing University of Oregon community. We are building something special here in Eugene, and this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of the tremendous student-athletes we have had the privilege of working with over the years, as well as the commitment of my incredible staff."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0