NWAC to move fall sports

NWAC to move fall sports

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) has released return-to-play guidelines for the 2020-2021 academic year.

On Tuesday the NWAC executive board approved a plan to move the majority of fall sports to winter and spring quarters. The NWAC has provided a comprehensive plan of health and safety protocol recommendations for member colleges to implement for practice, competition and championships events. Each institution is to follow state, local, NWAC, and institutional guidelines as they relate to bringing back to student-athletes to campus, as well as the health and safety of all participants.

Men's and women's cross country and men's and women's golf will commence in the fall on a reduced and modified schedule. All other NWAC sports will begin competition in winter and spring quarters of 2021 with reduced schedules as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Preston: With Patriots, Cam Newton has to beat the new style of quarterback he helped create
Football

Mike Preston: With Patriots, Cam Newton has to beat the new style of quarterback he helped create

The 2020 NFL season became a lot more exciting Sunday night, especially in the AFC, when former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. Every year, there is always a surprise team or two heading into the postseason, but the powers from a year ago - the Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills - ...

NFL union chief Demaurice Smith is not pleased with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson's workout sessions
Football

NFL union chief Demaurice Smith is not pleased with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson's workout sessions

Demaurice Smith, head of the NFL Players Association, isn't a happy camper right now. Even though the NFLPA released a statement recently that warned players not to workout as coronavirus cases spiked throughout the country, NFL players are continuing to train together in preparation for the season. In an interview with USA Today, Smith voiced his disappointment with Buccaneers quarterback Tom ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News