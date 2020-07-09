NWAC to move fall sports

The Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) has released return-to-play guidelines for the 2020-2021 academic year.
On Tuesday the NWAC executive board approved a plan to move the majority of fall sports to winter and spring quarters. The NWAC has provided a comprehensive plan of health and safety protocol recommendations for member colleges to implement for practice, competition and championships events. Each institution is to follow state, local, NWAC, and institutional guidelines as they relate to bringing back to student-athletes to campus, as well as the health and safety of all participants.
Men's and women's cross country and men's and women's golf will commence in the fall on a reduced and modified schedule. All other NWAC sports will begin competition in winter and spring quarters of 2021 with reduced schedules as well.
