NWAC approves basketball, volleyball schedules

Although delayed and truncated, the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) South Region Commission recently approved basketball and volleyball schedules for the 2020-21 year.

Both basketball and volleyball will begin play in February 2021 and conclude in May.

In line with most collegiate conferences in the country, the NWAC made the decision over the summer to postpone the start of fall and winter sports until at least January. Teams have been allowed to participate in out-of-season workouts this fall, following NWAC healthy and safety guidelines.

All NWAC South Region sports will limit schedules to in-region, league play. This decision came as a result of an NWAC-imposed 20% reduction in contests for each sport. This modification is intended to reduce travel, following safety guidelines, as well as mitigate budget challenges most colleges are facing because of the pandemic's impact on enrollment.

Modifications have also been made to the sports' respective championships. The NWAC volleyball championship tournament will be an eight-team event, with the top two finishers in each region advancing to the championship. Basketball will follow this same format.

Linn-Benton volleyball will open a 24-match schedule on February 13, 2021, hosting Clark at 6:00 p.m.