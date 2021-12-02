Notebook: OSU's Martinez named to all-region team

Oregon State freshman forward McKenna Martinez was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region Third Team for her efforts on the pitch this season. She is the second Beaver to be named to an All-Region team since 2012, joining Sydney Studer, who was tabbed second team in 2020.

Martinez was the Beavers' top scorer in her debut season for the Beavers, with 12 goals, including three game-winners. The Richmond, Washington, native started all 19 games, helping OSU go 11-7-1 (3-7-1 Pac-12), tying for the most wins in a single season since 2011.

She also garnered Second Team and All-Freshman Team accolades from the Pac-12 Conference. In the conference standings, Martinez finished the regular season tied for third in goals scored (12), was fourth in points accumulated (28), and fifth in the shots category (65).

Beavers sign Memphis transfer

Graduate transfer Caroline Duncan will join the Oregon State women's soccer team for the 2022 season.

As a defender last season with the University of Memphis, Duncan started 42 of 57 games played. During her four years with the Tigers, the squad won two American Athletic Conference titles and made four NCAA tournament appearances. She was named to the 2021 AAC All-Tournament Team.

"We are very excited about adding Caroline to our team. Not only is she a very talented player, but she is an outstanding person. We are confident that she will fit right into our group and make an impact both on and off the field," said head coach Lauren Sinacola.

LBCC volleyball

The Northwest Athletic Conference has named Linn-Benton sophomore Shalyn Gray as the Baden Volleyball Player of the Year. Longtime Roadrunners coach Jayme Frazier was awarded coach of the year.

Gray, from South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek, ranked ninth in the NWAC with 287 kills (2.84/set) and hit .227 for the season. Gray also had 301 digs (2.98/set) and 22 blocks.

Frazier, in her 28th season as Linn-Benton's head coach, led the team to its first NWAC title with a 32-2 overall record and a perfect 16-0 in South Region play. The Roadrunners ended the 2021 campaign with a 25 match winning streak.

Gray and Frazier were previously honored as Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, for the South Region. Other South Region honorees include Jade Hayes (1st Team), Alicia Vandervoort-Walters (1st Team), Sydnie Johnson (2nd Team) and Alexis Chapman (Sophomore All-Stars).

The volleyball championship is the first for Linn-Benton in any sport since 1991 and is also the first NWAC title for any women's program at the school. The Roadrunners won NWAC baseball titles in 1988 and 1991 under coach Greg Hawk.

Gray and Frazier will be honored at the NWAC Hall of Fame Banquet in June.

