Notebook: Beavers Djeffal, Gerbet invited to showcase

Members of the Oregon State men's soccer team continue to garner national recognition for their achievements this season.

Midfielders Sofiane Djeffal and Joran Gerbet have been invited to the 2021 MLS College Showcase. This event, which is in its second edition, runs Friday through Sunday in conjunction with the 2021 NCAA Men's College Cup in Cary, North Carolina.

The showcase is a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA that features 44 top college players ranging from freshmen to graduate students. It will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without interfering with players' collegiate eligibility.

Djeffal is a four-time first-team all-conference selection and was named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year. Gerbet was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Djeffal has also been named as a first-team All-America selection by the United Soccer Coaches. Teammate Tyrone Mondi was named to the All-America third team. Mondi had previously been recognized as the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The midfielders are now on the short list of Oregon State players who have been named All-Americans, joining Gloire Amanda, Danny Mwanga, and Khiry Shelton.

Mondi and senior goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez have also been honored for their academic achievement from the College Sports Information Directors of America. Mondi earned his third career Academic All-America award, having earned two while competing at Coastal Carolina. Mondi is pursuing a masters degree in business administration.

Fernandez earned his first Academic All-District honor and is working toward his degree in economics.

LBCC's Gray, Frazier honored

Linn Benton's Shalyn Gray has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America teams for Two-Year Colleges and coach Jayme Frazier was selected West Region Coach of the Year.

Frazier and Gray led the Roadrunners to their first ever Northwest Athletic Conference championship this season. Gray has already been recognized as the NWAC Baden Player of the Year. She was the only player in the NWAC with more than 200 kills and more than 300 digs this season.

Frazier won her first NWAC Championship with a dominant team that finished 32-2 overall and ended the season with a 25-match winning streak.

