The return of the Mid-Valley Southpaws was a rousing success this summer.

The AAA American Legion baseball squad fielded a team for the first time in five years. The Southpaws topped the standings in Area III and reached the final four of the state tournament. Mid-Valley’s season came to an end Tuesday with a 9-5 loss to the Portland Barbers, who went on to claim the title with a win over the Emerald Challengers.

“It exceeded for sure, there’s no debate about that,” coach Troy Babbitt said. “We had four, five guys that had Legion experience. So coming back and it being a new year, we had a lot of younger kids, kids that haven’t been through that yet. It’s a tough summer for those kids. It’s a lot of games and if you haven’t played it you don’t know really what it’s like. They did a great job all year.”

The Southpaws have only a handful of players on the roster who are not eligible to return next season including catchers Camden Cyrus and Matt Woodward, shortstop Camden Johnson and outfielder Andreus Smith.

For Woodward, this was his only summer to play at the AAA American Legion level. The Lebanon High grad chose to play summer ball with his high school teammates following his junior year after the Warriors had reached the 5A state championship game. His only other option at the time was to try out for the Corvallis Marketmen.

He is grateful that he had this experience to wrap up his competitive playing career.

“I obviously wish we would have had the Southpaws sooner but this was the first year having them come back. I really like coach Troy and wanted to play for him,” Woodward said. “Just a great experience. I wish I would have played sooner, I feel like it made me a much better baseball player.”

Woodward was one of four Lebanon High players on the roster along with 13 players from West Albany and one from South Albany. Babbitt said it isn’t typical to have so many players from the same program on the roster but in this case only 19 players tried out for the 18 spots.

For Woodward, the makeup of the team was a positive part of his experience.

“To go out with these guys and guys we competed against forever, kind of been school rivals and everything, just to go out and get to know these guys and play with them has been a great time,” Woodward said.

Part of the reason for the number of players at the tryouts is the pull of club teams. Babbitt said some American Legion squads allow players to be on a club team as well, but Mid-Valley is not taking that approach.

With the team playing so many games in such a short period of time, he doesn’t believe it is fair to the other players. It is also a health issue as the squad already has a difficult team getting pitchers enough rest.

“We need the kids there and the other part of that is they need to be around each other to develop that chemistry. That’s been one of our strong suits through all the years is those kids getting to know each other,” Babbitt said.

This was a strong year overall for American Legion baseball in Oregon. In addition to the return of the Southpaws, Klamath Falls and Grants Pass fielded AAA teams after sitting out last season.

Woodward said the quality of play was high all season, but especially at the state tournament. In the end, the Southpaws two losses came against the finalists from Portland and Eugene.

“When you get into that tournament, everybody’s good. You’ve got to come out there and you’ve got to have your best game everyday,” Woodward said.

Looking ahead to next season, the Southpaws expect to field a strong team. Their pitching staff, including co-aces Drew Rice and Bryant Starr, returns intact along with multiple other starters.

Perhaps most important is the experience every player on the roster gained throughout the season.

“They now have a better understanding of what the plan and the process is from the beginning of the year and getting ready for what you’ve got to do in the tournament,” Babbitt said. “They did a great job. They didn’t quit, ever. We had some key wins in league during the season where we were down in the seventh inning in back-to-back games by multiple runs and came back and won both of those. I was just proud of their effort and their ability to compete for seven innings every game.”