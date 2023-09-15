The wins and accolades for the Linn-Benton Community College volleyball program have been piling up in recent years.

Two straight Northwest Athletic Conference titles, an 80-3 mark since the start of the 2021 season and seven top-four NWAC finishes in the past 12 seasons, all under longtime coach Jayme Frazier.

Through Wednesday, the top-ranked Roadrunners have dropped only four sets on their way to opening 14-0 and have wins against five other teams in the latest NWAC top-10 coaches poll.

LB has made the success look easy, but Frazier and her players point to the time out of the spotlight that’s put them at the top of the mountain. Competitive practices bring a continuous effort to improve.

“I’ve said this for a couple years, that iron sharpens iron,” Frazier said. “It’s a cliché, but it’s true. If they’re not going hard at each other then we’re not getting better. I just encourage them to learn something new from every team.”

West Albany alum Maddy Hellem, a freshman opposite/outside hitter, knew coming into the program and having watched the Roadrunners play they she was going to have to be ready from the start. She says she hasn’t had a practice yet where she was able to take it easy.

“Coming in here it’s a competition for your spot,” said Hellem, who took a year after high school to play another season of club ball before enrolling at Linn-Benton. “You’re working every day, you’re working for your spot, you’re proving that you deserve to be on the court every single day.”

Linn-Benton brings in freshmen who are ready to contribute and challenge for playing time, and this year is no different.

That first-year class includes three area players who have jumped right into the rotation and helped the Roadrunners to a fast start, including Wednesday’s three-set home sweep of Lane that put LB 3-0 in NWAC South play.

Avery Hughes (West Albany) is among the team leaders in service aces and assists, while Brooklyn Willard (South Albany) and Hellem are near the top in kills and digs.

Grace Boeder (West Albany) is one of the top contributors in kills and fellow sophomore Brooke Rogers (West Albany) has also been a key member in the rotation.

“Local kids … not to put down anything from outside the area, but if we’re getting it done with local why go elsewhere?” Frazier said.

South Albany alum Taya Manibusan and Sweet Home graduate Shelbey Nichol were two of the team’s top players as sophomores in 2022.

Manibusan was the NWAC player of the year and a first-team All-American, while Nichol was a second-team All-American.

Manibusan is now at Western Oregon along with fellow LB transfer and South alum Zaley Bennett along with Bailee Hartsook from Sweet Home. Nichol plays at College of Idaho.

Frazier said her six sophomores are good leaders, but the freshmen are making a significant impact. Six freshmen are among the top nine on the team in matches played.

With so much player turnover, Frazier doesn’t have the chance like coaches at a four-year college or a high school to be looking ahead to next year.

“I always have to think about right now, what’s right in front of me. Let’s get the wins right now,” she said. “So it’s really important that everybody contributes. These freshmen are ready to contribute right now.”

The LB staff regularly talks to its players about the program’s past success with a reminder that those high points are earned and not given.

Frazier says she believes the newcomers are buying in.

“I would say they’re pretty hungry because there are so many freshmen. They want their chance,” the coach said. “Now it’s your turn, but you don’t get it magically.”

Willard, an outside hitter/opposite, said it was the chance to stay close to home and have family and friends able to see her compete regularly that played a big part in her decision to choose LB. It’s Frazier’s coaching style that has solidified that choice.

“I think she makes me better as a player and a teammate,” Willard said. “I feel like she’s always pushing me to be better, even when I’m doing well in something she’s always finding a way to push me harder. Personally, I feel like I need that in a coach. Not letting me settle and always making me a little bit better.”

Hellem said its Frazier’s positive attitude with her players and never putting them down that are plusses for her.

Frazier has led LB since 1993, with one year (2000-01) away the program during that stretch.

So what does she see as the building blocks that have created the program that she has currently.

“It took a couple kids with some good athleticism, then it rolled,” she said. “We asked them to work hard for one another and they believed in that. They had a culture of positivity. There’s a culture of competitiveness, really good academics and good student-athletes. If they’re good students in the classroom they’re good students on the court.”