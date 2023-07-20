The Linn-Benton Community College 2022-23 volleyball team this week was named a recipient of the United States Marine Corp/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

Team members include Graci Zanona (Sweet Home), Lexi Eldridge, Savannah Hutchins (Sweet Home), Zaley Bennett (South Albany), Stella Barber, Grace Boeder (West Albany), Brooke Rogers (West Albany), Eva Buford (Crescent Valley), Shelbey Nichol (Sweet Home), Taya Manibusan (South Albany), Kennedy Kantola, Shalyn Gray, Olivia Hisaw and Kiki Webb.

The Roadrunners’ head coach is Jayme Frazier.

Linn-Benton won a second straight Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title with a 34-1 record after going undefeated in 16 South Region matches. The Roadrunners lost just 11 sets all season.

Manibusan, a sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist, was the NWAC player of the year and a first-team all-AVCA All-American selection. Nichol, a sophomore middle blocker/opposite, was a second-team All-American.

Linn-Benton HOF weekend

Registration for Linn-Benton Community College’s Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23 is open.

The day’s events include a golf outing at Mallard Creek Golf Course near Lebanon with an 8 a.m. shotgun start and Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Banquet and Ceremony on the LBCC campus, with a reception starting at 5:30 p.m.

Golf registration and other information can be found at: athletics.linnbenton.edu/golf. You can also call 541-917-4245 or email mark.majeski@linnbenton.edu.

Hall of Fame tickets are available during online golf registration or at athletics.linnbenton.edu/hof.

The 2023 class includes the 1976 women's gymnastics team, 1979 baseball team, 1982-83 women’s basketball team, Rick Aniker (track and field, 1979), Chase Bohman (volleyball, 2016), Garry Killgore (track and field, 1980), Tim Labrousse (baseball and basketball, 1972), Dave Opoien (baseball, 1980), Teri Reniker (women's basketball, 1983), Dennis Steinbock (baseball, 1974), Teresa Thomas (meritorious service) and Ed Watson (meritorious service).