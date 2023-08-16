Trinity Holden finished her freshman softball season at Portland State this past spring and knew she wanted something more, an opportunity to play at a higher level.

The former Lebanon High School star understood it would be a risk to enter the transfer portal, but she believed it was worth it.

Holden talked with several schools, including Oregon, and it was on an unofficial visit to the Eugene campus where it truly felt like home. She called the trip “unreal,” one that left her with no doubts that she had found the right place.

“It really came down to where I felt like I belonged and where I could be who I wanted to be, the best person, kind of what I saw in the future, and that ended up being Oregon,” Holden said.

The 2022 Oregon 5A player of the year had a successful year at PSU, batting .260 while starting 39 games, most of them in right field. She tied for fourth on the team in home runs (four) and was fourth in RBIs (23).

She had a season-best three hits and scored twice in a mid-February win against Oregon State. Holden was the Big Sky player of the week in March after collecting two homers and five RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Saint Martin’s.

The Vikings were 18-27 overall and 6-9 in Big Sky Conference play.

The biggest recruiting period for many high school softball players is the summer after their sophomore year. For Holden, that was 2020, and due to the pandemic there were no games being played, thus no opportunities for college coaches to see the athletes compete in person.

Holden sent out emails and highlight videos to the schools she was interested in, including Oregon. Portland State was among those who responded, and Holden committed to the Vikings, a decision she said she wouldn’t change today because she believes life’s path happens for a reason.

A biology major who plans to pursue a career in the medical field, Holden enjoyed her time at Portland State and the program’s coaches. She learned a lot and improved in many aspects of the game.

But she wanted to reach for something more despite the possibility that it wouldn’t have a positive outcome.

“My gut feeling ended up working out, and maybe I should listen to it more often,” Holden said.

Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi, who led the Ducks to a 38-17 record and an NCAA super regional appearance this year, said its’ “a little more special” to have in-state players in her program because of what it means for the athletes.

“We are excited to have Trinity join the program,” said Lombardi, who will enter her sixth year as head coach in 2024. “She is a talented young player who will give us a lot of versatility with the ability to catch behind the plate and also play in the field.”

Holden played catcher at Lebanon but didn’t get that opportunity with Portland State this past spring.

In conversations with the Oregon staff about a specific position, the topic has been catching.

Four other players on the Ducks’ roster for the coming year also have catcher among their listed positions. Oregon’s 2023 primary catcher was an All-American redshirt senior, leaving a hole to fill.

Among the other rostered catchers is Emma Kauf, another recent transfer and three-time all-ACC player at Georgia Tech.

Wherever Holden lands in the field, she brings with her college experience and a desire to compete for a spot.

“I know I can be a valuable asset for Oregon and I know they see that, too. I don’t think they would have taken me if they didn’t” she said. “I’m excited for that opportunity because I know that opportunity is there.”

Holden said there’s always work to be done, and she’s spent this summer preparing. She works out with her sister, Alivia, a recent Lebanon graduate and all-state pitcher who helped the Warriors reach the 5A championship game in June and has signed with Western Oregon, where their mother, Julie, also played.

Holden has focused a large part of her preparation on offense, making sure she’s ready for fall practice. She’s also worked on catching skills as well as infield and outfield drills to be prepared for wherever the Ducks want her to play.

She fits in softball workouts around her work schedule on a Tangent-area harvest crew. Holden also spent time coaching younger players through her former club, the Northwest Bullets.

Following in the footsteps of her mom, a Lebanon High assistant coach, she’s found coaching to be an enjoyable part of the game.

Growing up, Holden has learned to be an intent listener when coaches are giving instruction. Taking in that knowledge and understanding the reasoning behind something have been important to her and helped her build her own coaching abilities. Being able to understand people has always been a skill she said.

Holden still frequently leans on her mom for advice and softball-related tips. Julie sometimes serves as a translator or interpreter of sorts when Trinity has received instruction from other coaches.

“Maybe when something is said and I don’t quite understand it, I can relay that and she can usually help me dissect it and understand more how they’re wanting it to come across,” Holden said.

Last week, she was able to work a three-day softball camp at the University of Oregon that allowed her to get to know some of her knew coaches and teammates as well as do more coaching.

“I loved how they coach,” Holden said of the UO staff. “I love how they interact with their players. They’re super supportive and understanding. I’m just really excited because they expect a lot out of everyone, and that’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for that next level, I’m looking for that drive and I just know that I’m going to get it there at Oregon.”