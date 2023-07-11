Drew Rice and Bryant Starr pitched complete games and Marcus Allen hit a home run Monday as Mid-Valley swept visiting Corvallis in an American Legion baseball Area III doubleheader at West Albany’s Memorial Stadium.

Game scores were 13-1 in five innings and 4-1.

In the opener, Allen hit a homer, a double and a sacrifice fly and had five RBIs. Rice allowed five hits, one run and one walk with five strikeouts.

Andreus Smith had two RBIs and Starr a double and three stolen bases for Mid-Valley.

Carson Gerding had two hits, TJ Deen a double and Karsten Sullivan one RBI for Corvallis.

Nick Gimino pitched a complete game for Corvallis. He allowed seven hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with two strikeouts.

Starr went the distance in the second game, giving up four hits, one run and no walks with six strikeouts.

Camden Johnson, Aiden Metzker and Starr each had one hit and one RBI for Mid-Valley. Johnson and Matt Woodward each hit a double. Starr had a sacrifice fly.

Deen had one hit and one RBI for Corvallis.

Mid-Valley (12-2 Area III) and Corvallis (11-23, 8-6 Area III) play another doubleheader Tuesday at Taylor Field in Corvallis starting at 5 p.m.

Mid-Valley enters the day alone in first place in Area III, one game ahead of Salem Withnell (10-2). Those teams close the regular season with doubleheaders Sunday and Monday.