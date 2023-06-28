It’s been a work in progress for the Mid-Valley Southpaws, as is the case with any American Legion baseball team trying to find its chemistry in a short summer season.

But coach Troy Babbitt likes the strides his team is making.

The Albany-based Southpaws were 9-4 overall and 5-1 in Area III play after splitting Monday’s league doubleheader with Dallas Post 20 at Central High School in Independence.

Mid-Valley started the season 0-3 but had won nine straight before dropping Monday’s nightcap 9-5. The Southpaws won the first game by the same score.

“To date it’s been pitching and defense. That’s kind of who we are, throw strikes and play defense and manufacture some runs,” said Babbitt, who has helped spearhead the program’s return to the field after a five-year absence.

When games have gone sideways on the Southpaws, as happened in Monday’s second game, it’s often been an inability to throw strikes and play clean defense that have led to some struggles.

Lebanon standout Bryant Starr, an infielder and pitcher and the Southpaws’ leadoff batter Monday, echoed his coach’s thoughts on what have been the strengths of the team so far.

“The past few games we’ve played really well together and threw a lot of strikes and played (defense) very well,” Starr said. “We mesh really well. We get along really well. When we throw strikes and play D we win games.”

Aiding in the chemistry has been the presence of 13 West Albany players, all of whom were on the 5A state runner-up roster. Nine of them started in the championship game.

The Mid-Valley team also includes four Lebanon players who were starters on the Warriors’ 2022 5A second-place squad and led Lebanon to a state quarterfinal berth this past spring. South Albany’s Gaje Nicholson is also on the roster.

“Our chemistry off the bat, we meshed well. We come together and we all have the same motive. We play hard and we want to get after teams,” said recent West Albany graduate Camden Johnson, an infielder. “We’re going to come together and play our ball and we’re eventually going to keep growing and growing where they can’t stop us.”

Mid-Valley has seven graduating seniors and nine more entering their senior years of high school.

West’s deep playoff run delayed the start of the Mid-Valley season by about a week.

But Babbitt said the familiarity between the players and the large number who have competed together already were positives that helped in developing chemistry.

“It’s been an earlier mess than normally, I’d say,” the coach said. “It’s still early for us. We’re 13 games into it and other teams are well ahead of us.”

The Southpaws played a Tuesday nonleague game at Hillsboro before returning to Area III play Wednesday against Dallas (1-7 Area III) with a doubleheader at West Albany’s Memorial Stadium, Mid-Valley’s home field.

Mid-Valley begins play Thursday in a four-day tournament at North Eugene High School before returning to league play Monday with two games at home against Stayton Post 58.

The Southpaws have five players who competed for the neighboring Corvallis Gerding Builders team last summer in Johnson, West Albany teammates Marcus Allen, Camden Cyrus and Drew Rice and Lebanon’s Andreus “Dre” Smith.

But for the rest of the roster, this level of baseball is new to them.

Though the team is short on American Legion experience, most of the players have been through the gauntlet of the state playoffs during the spring.

“We know how to win in tough situations and we know how to dig down,” Starr said. “When things are going south we know how to come back.”

Johnson added that time on the field in big games and knowledge gained along the way is “a really big deal.”

“West making it to the championship, then Lebanon last year. We’ve all been there,” he said. “We all know what it takes to get there. I think it helps us in the long run.”

But, as Babbitt points out, there is a difference between Legion experience and varsity experience.

Mid-Valley has a solid contingent of players who have pitched in varsity games in a variety of roles, a few with a lot of innings under their belts as one of their team’s go-to players and others who have only limited time on the mound.

The Southpaws’ pitchers in Monday’s second game largely fell into the latter category. The team has a plan as far as their progress and eventually extending starters a few more innings.

“Those guys just need some work. We’ve got some guys with experience, but those (other) guys haven’t played a ton on varsity,” Babbitt said.

On-field results have shown that the team is making progress. The players have displayed a similar hunger for success and are approaching the summer with a common goal.

“We’re all playing for the same thing, we’re playing hard and we want to win,” Starr said.

