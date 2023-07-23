Mid-Valley had a one-run lead three different times Sunday night but couldn’t hold on in a 6-5 loss to host Eugene in a winner’s bracket game at the Oregon American Legion baseball AAA state tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.

Aiden Metzker had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Southpaws. Camden Johnson and Drew Rice had two hits apiece and Matt Woodward three RBIs. Mid-Valley outhit Eugene 11-8.

Lukas Hews pitched 5⅔ innings in a start, while Cameron Garrett recorded the next three outs on the mound before Eugene got the winning run.

Mid-Valley (27-14) trailed 2-0 before taking a lead with three runs in the top of the third inning. The Challengers (45-5) tied it with a run in the fourth.

The Southpaws went back ahead with one in the fifth, and the home team pulled even with one in the sixth. Mid-Valley took a 5-4 lead with one in the seventh. But Eugene got two in the bottom half to win it.

The Southpaws play Area 3 rival Salem Withnell in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Monday.