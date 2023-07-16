Mid-Valley got complete pitching games from Drew Rice and Bryant Starr to sweep Sunday’s American Legion baseball home doubleheader against Salem Withnell and grab Area III’s automatic berth into the state tournament.

Game scores were 10-4 and 8-1.

Rice struck out five batters in the opener at West Albany High School and also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Aiden Metzker added three hits and Brett Babbitt four RBIs for the Southpaws.

In the nightcap, Metzker had Zach Lyon each had three hits, Babbitt and Metzker both had two RBIs. Starr had three strikeouts.

Mid-Valley (26-11, 15-3) and Salem (12-6 Area III) conclude the regular season with a Monday doubleheader at Scio High School scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The Southpaws will then open the eight-team state tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene.

Salem will play a state play-in game Friday in Eugene, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.