Camden Johnson and Bryant Starr both had four RBIs Saturday afternoon as Mid-Valley defeated Roseburg 14-4 in six innings in the Southpaws’ opener at the Oregon American Legion baseball AAA state tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene.

Starr pitched five innings in a start, striking out one for Mid-Valley, which scored seven runs in the first inning and answered Roseburg’s four runs in the top of the third inning with four of its own in the bottom half.

Mid-Valley scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the contest on the 10-run rule.

Brett Babbitt and Aiden Metzker both had two hits for the Southpaws, who advance to play a winner’s bracket game at 7 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s late game between Eugene and Portland Hillsdale.

Roseburg defeated Sherwood 12-2 in six innings Friday to move on and play Mid-Valley.

Hillsboro 4, Corvallis 3 (9)

A loss in Friday’s play-in round ended the season for the Gerding Builders Marketmen.

Corvallis earned the third seed in Area 3 to make the state playoffs and finished the season at 14-28.

Hillsboro advanced to play Medford on Saturday.