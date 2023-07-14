The finish line for the American Legion baseball regular season is just around the corner, and both area teams have put themselves in position to be included in the playoffs.

The Mid-Valley Southpaws have stayed at a high level throughout Area III play. The Albany-based Southpaws have taken at least three of four games from their first four league opponents. They enter the final series of the season against Salem Withnell at 13-3, one game ahead of Salem for first place in the league after Salem (12-4) split two Wednesday games with Dallas (4-14).

The league’s top seed gets an automatic berth into the AAA state tournament, July 22-26 in Eugene. The teams finishing second, third and fourth must win a play-in game to gain an entry. Mid-Valley needs two wins out of four games against Salem to claim the top spot.

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen salvaged a win against Mid-Valley on Tuesday with a 5-4 victory in the series finale at Taylor Field. The Marketmen are 9-7 in league play, tied with Stayton for third, and have secured at least fourth place.

Corvallis opens its final four-game series of the season, against Stayton, on Saturday at Regis High School then finishes at home Sunday at Taylor Field.

Mid-Valley and Salem Withnell play a doubleheader Sunday at West Albany High School, the Southpaws’ home field, then conclude the regular season with two more Monday at Scio High School.

Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt said after the series with Corvallis that he was feeling good about the progress of his team.

“Pitching has kept us in every game. Our pitching has been doing an outstanding job on the mound,” Babbitt said. “And honestly, defensively we’ve been playing pretty clean. Manufacturing runs and hitting the ball, it’s been pretty solid.”

The Southpaws got through each of the first three games of the Corvallis series with a single pitcher as Drew Rice, Bryant Starr and Gaje Nicholson tossed complete games. Mid-Valley used two pitchers, Lukas Hews and Cameron Garrett, in Tuesday’s nightcap.

Rice said complete games are a big plus for his squad. With just 18 players on a Legion roster, pitching is at a premium.

“We already don’t have a lot of pitching. And as soon as people can go a full game, that definitely helps,” Rice said. “It really gives us all energy. I’ve always heard the energy on the mound feeds the energy to the field and in the dugout.”

With the move this summer from three- to four-game series against every league opponent, “that gets you deeper into your staff when you’re playing one team four times (often in a two-day stretch). It’s tough,” Babbitt said. “Getting three games from any of the teams in our league is a tough thing to do.”

Outside of league play, teams must also find players to eat up innings in the 20-plus nonleague contests in the condensed season.

Monday’s complete games by Rice and Starr had Mid-Valley fresh entering Tuesday’s doubleheader at Corvallis.

Babbitt praised the work of Nicholson and Hews against the Marketmen. Depending on matchups, the Southpaws have rotated Hews, Nicholson and Garrett through the third and fourth starting spots in league series.

“I think we’re making a lot of progress,” Rice said of his team. “Pitchers are doing great, throwing strikes and we’re playing good defense behind them. Our sticks just started to pick up, and that’s definitely going to help us in the long run.”

Babbitt agreed with Rice that the Southpaws are reaching their potential. Results against Salem Withnell will determine whether Mid-Valley goes straight to the state tournament or must win a play-in game to get there.

Tuesday’s loss to Corvallis made the road to the top spot a little more difficult. But the Southpaws are within reach.

“Like I told them, at the beginning of the season, if I would have had the opportunity to go into the last series of the year and we control our own destiny, I would have taken it all day long,” Babbitt said.

Corvallis coach Larry Bumpus called Tuesday’s win “a stepping stone” for a team that’s still growing.

This season, the Marketmen have taken 7 of 8 combined games from Mid-Coast (3-15) and Dallas and lost 3 of 4 to Salem Withnell and Mid-Valley.

“With growth comes ups and downs, and sometimes we stay in the valleys a little bit too long before we get that consistency that we’re looking for,” Bumpus said. “It’s always good to get a win and let them know that the process is working. It’s tough when you go through droughts, but that win always helps.”

Corvallis, which features a relatively young roster, has a winning league overall record but is just 3-17 in nonleague games. The Marketmen will likely finish third or fourth in Area III and be one win from the state tournament. The state play-in round is scheduled for Friday, July 21, in Eugene.

Corvallis doesn’t have overpowering pitchers. The Marketmen have relied on throwing strikes, limiting free bases and playing good defense when they’ve found success.

“We have learned to play for each other, to do the little things. We’re getting better at that,” Bumpus said. “The eye test looks better, rather than throwing the ball around.”

It’s been a bumpy road for the Marketmen. But they’ve played well enough to get into the postseason and have a shot at the state tournament.

“I think these guys are really taking to what we’re teaching,” Bumpus said. “They enjoy each other, they like being around each other. So that helps. I’m really liking what I see.”