Both area American Legion baseball teams have landed where they wanted to be at the end of the regular season, Swede Halbrook Stadium at North Eugene High School.

Having earned Area 3’s automatic berth into the double-elimination state tournament, Mid-Valley starts the postseason one step ahead of Corvallis. The Southpaws (26-13 overall) will skip Friday’s play-in round and play Roseburg or Sherwood at 1 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

“From the beginning of the year the conversation has been peaking at the right time. I definitely think that we’ve done that,” Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt said.

Mid-Valley swept the first of two doubleheaders against Salem Withnell in the final week of the regular season to clinch Area III’s top spot.

The Southpaws rode the strength of starting pitchers Drew Rice and Bryant Starr, who both produced complete games. In addition, all phases came together at the right time.

“As every other series went this year, with drew Rice and Bryant Starr going our first two games, we knew we had a good chance to win that in the first two,” Babbitt said. “Preparing them before, and they knew the importance of the series going in and the execution we needed to pull off. It was two of the cleanest games we played back to back all year long.”

Rice, who just finished his sophomore year at West Albany, pitched a complete game in the 5A state championship game in June. The Bulldogs came up one run short.

Starr, entering his senior year at Lebanon, saw limited inning on the mound for the Warriors.

“He didn’t have as much experience on the hill but he’s stepped in as if he’s a No. 1. You would know no different,” Babbitt said of Starr. “Every outing he competes and he throws strikes and he’s got a two-pitch mix that keeps guys off-balance.”

Salem (14-6) won the final two contests between the teams but still finished one game back of the Southpaws (15-5). Mid-Valley used the last doubleheader to get more field experience for some players who haven’t seen as much playing time as others.

Youth led Corvallis (14-27 overall) to focus primarily on its league games, knowing the amount of pitching it would take to get through a 45-game schedule in six weeks. Not that the Marketmen weren’t aiming to also win the nonleague games, but they used those contests as tools and opportunities to improve.

Corvallis and Stayton split four Area III games to finish the regular season. Both teams ended at 11-9 and tied for third, but Corvallis took the 3 seed on the tiebreaker.

Stayton will take on Portland Hillsdale in the play-in round.

Coach Larry Bumpus said he believes his team has been able to play near its best at times.

“They’ve bought into what we’ve been teaching. They’ve come closer together as a group but also becoming baseball players along the way,” he said. “It’s been good to see and proud of the way that they’ve stuck together and stuck with it even through the tough times.”

One significant area of improvement, Bumpus said, has been pitching.

In Hillsboro, Corvallis takes on a squad it has yet to play this summer.

Hillsboro went 5-5 in Area II play and gave the league champion Portland Barbers their only league loss.

The Marketmen saw the Wet Sox playing another opponent during a tournament Hillsboro was hosting.

But Bumpus said without knowing Hillsboro’s roster it was difficult to know what level of pitchers it was using. Teams often save their best arms for league games.

“At this point we treat every team the same way. And for the most part it’s about us, how we play,” Bumpus said.

Friday’s winner gets a 4 p.m. Saturday matchup with Medford, which went 11-4 in Area 4 games and finished second to Eugene (13-3). Medford defeated Corvallis 2-0 on June 17 in a Roseburg tournament game.

Bumpus said Medford possibly had some of its better pitchers on the mound that day.

The Marketmen did, throwing Philomath righty Mason Stearns.

“He’s been one of the players we’ve kind of leaned on, as well as Karsten Sullivan and Luey Campos and Nick Gimino,” Bumpus said.

Corvallis doesn’t have a clear-cut No. 1 ace, the coach said, and has had the ability to pick and choose which player will pitch on a given day.

Mid-Valley won at least three of the four games against its first four Area 3 opponents before splitting the four with Salem.

The Southpaws haven’t played Roseburg or Sherwood, its two potential Saturday opponents, yet this summer.

Babbitt saw Roseburg play in its home tournament and will watch Roseburg and Sherwood in their play-in game.

He’s heard that some of Sherwood’s players didn’t play much with the Legion team this summer because they were on a travel ball squad. Sherwood took fifth in Area II but is in the state playoffs because a team that finished ahead in the standings dropped out.

Babbitt speculated that Sherwood finished fifth because some of their players weren’t available for league games.

Mid-Valley has a ton of experience against the other three teams (Eugene, Medford, Portland Barbers) that are also already in the state tournament bracket.

The Southpaws are a combined 2-7 against those three teams with wins against Medford (8-2 on June 18) and the Barbers (3-0 on June 30). Two of those losses, one each to Medford and Portland, came by one run.

Eugene (43-5 overall) seemed to have Mid-Valley’s number this season, defeating the Southpaws four times by a combined score of 41-8.