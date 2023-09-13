Avery Hughes had 16 assists, Meah Carley 15 assists and Linn-Benton stayed undefeated on the season Wednesday with a three-set home sweep of Lane in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.

Brooklyn Willard added six kills and five digs, one ace, one solo block and one block assist and Maddy Hellem seven kills and five digs for the top-ranked Roadrunners (14-0, 3-0).

Grace Luttrell chipped in six kills and three solo blocks and Kinsey Brelage a team-high six digs.

LB, the two-time defending NWAC champion, broke open a close first set with a 7-2 run to lead 23-17. Willard, Hellem and Brooke Rogers had kills down the stretch to help the Roadrunners close it out.

The second set was a tight one before LB used a 9-3 run to lead 16-10. Lane (3-1, 2-1) got no closer than five from there.

The third set was also close early before the home team took control. The Roadrunners trailed 6-5 but turned it into a 13-7 advantage.

Lane would close within 15-12, but LB answered with the next four points and cruised to victory.

Linn-Benton travels to Gresham on Friday for the two-day Mt. Hood Crossover before returning to regional play next Wednesday, also at Mt. Hood.