TACOMA, Wash. — Linn-Benton was eliminated from the Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Friday with two losses.
The Roadrunners’ season ended with a three-set consolation defeat to Tacoma at Tacoma Convention Center.
Set scores were 25-20, 18-25, 16-14.
Linn-Benton (30-12) trailed 7-3 in the third set but rallied to take leads of 11-10 and 12-11. The set was tied at 12, 13 and 14, with the Roadrunners fighting off one match point for Tacoma, before the host team won two straight points to advance in the consolation bracket.
McKya Filley and Jeneya Wright had eight kills apiece, Ally Tow 11 digs and Madelynn Norris 30 assists.
Earlier in the day, Linn-Benton fell in four sets to Highline in a championship bracket match.
Set scores were 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24.
Norris had 34 assists and 16 digs, Tow 12 kills and nine digs and Mitra Aflatooni nine kills and nine digs.