Former Corvallis High star Leslie Robinson, daughter of former Oregon State men’s basketball coach Craig Robinson, has been added to the preseason camp roster by the WNBA's Chicago Sky.
The 6-foot forward who starred at Princeton, was taken 34th overall in the 2018 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty.
Robinson had a solid season overseas playing for Krofdorf in Germany where she averaged 22 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
“We like Leslie’s versatility, transforming from a small-ball player to having perimeter skills,” Sky general manager and coach James Wade said in a release. “We kept up with her in Germany and liked the progression we saw, so are looking forward to having her at training camp.”
Robinson said in a release she is excited to showcase her skills after a successful campaign in Germany, and to return home.
“I’m just really excited to have another chance to be at training camp, especially after growing my game this past year overseas in Germany and learning more about myself, how I need to play, and bettering my game,” Robinson said in a release. “Specifically, I’m excited to come to Chicago’s program. (The Sky) was one of the first teams I really started following, having grown up in Chicago the first 10 years of my life, so to have this opportunity is really an honor.”
Training camp opens Sunday and the Sky open the 2019 season May 25 at the Minnesota Lynx.