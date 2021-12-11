 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

LBCC women's basketball: Roadrunners improve to 7-0 with win over Tacoma

  • Updated
  • 0
LBCC athletics logo

Four players scored in double figures to lead Linn-Benton past Tacoma, 85-65. in a nonconference women's basketball game Saturday.

The Roadrunners remain unbeaten at 7-0 on the season.

Emmaly Welch led Linn-Benton with 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. Maddy Ayers and Halo Parks added 12 points apiece and Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 10 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds.

The Roadrunners shot 54% from the field and outrebounded the Titans 47-39.

Linn-Benton will travel to Walla Walla for the NWAC Crossover Tournament Friday through Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News