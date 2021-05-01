 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBCC women's basketball: Chavez leads Roadrunners past Chemeketa
0 comments
LBCC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

LBCC women's basketball: Chavez leads Roadrunners past Chemeketa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC athletics logo

Elizabeth Chavez scored 19 points to lead Linn-Benton past Chemeketa 62-54 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Chavez hit 8 of 14 shots. Grace Gaither and Halo Parks added 12 points each and Brooklynn Hankwitz added 11 points for the Roadrunners (3-2, 2-2 NWAC South).

Allison Killion had 10 rebounds for Linn-Benton and Hankwitz and Chavez added five rebounds apiece. Chavez also contributed six assists.

Chemeketa (2-6,2-6) shot 11-for-12 from the free throw line but made just 19 of 45 field goal attempts.

The Roadrunners host Lane on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tip.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News