Linn-Benton Community College sophomores Mitra Aflatooni, Caithlynn Carrillo and Ally Tow all earned NWAC volleyball academic excellence awards.
Qualifications for recognition are to be a sophomore in eligibility, have a minimum of 36 credits earned and a 3.25 cumulative GPA.
Tow, from Sweet Home, led the Roadrunners with 382 kills while hitting .246. Aflatooni, from Crescent Valley High, had 254 kills and hit .216. Defensively, Carrillo led the Roadrunners with 477 digs.