EUGENE — Ally Tow had 20 kills and Mitra Aflatooni added 13 kills to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Lane 3-2 in the NWAC South Region volleyball action Tuesday night.
Set scores were 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12.
The match was the regular season finale for the Roadrunners, who improved to 13-3 in the NWAC South and 27-10 overall. LBCC has locked up third place in the Southern Region and will advance to the NWAC Tournament November 21-24 in Tacoma, Washington.
Lane drops to 13-2 and 22-9 overall.
Sydnie Johnson had 37 assists and Caithlynn Carrillo had 15 digs to lead LBCC.