Freshman Taylor Tedrow had 18 kills while hitting .593 to lead Linn-Benton Community College past visiting Southwestern Oregon in three sets in NWAC Southern Region volleyball action.
The Roadrunners (24-9, 10-2) hit .297 for the game. Ally Tow added 16 kills and Mitra Aflatooni added 10 kills for LBCC. Sydnie Johnson collected 38 assists on the night.
LBCC hosts its final home match of the season Saturday at 2:00 p.m. against NWAC South-leading Rogue Community College.