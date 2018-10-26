The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team swept Clark 3-0 on Friday in an NWAC South Region match at the Activity Center.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-12.
Madelynn Norris had 23 assists, 10 digs and six aces to lead the Roadrunners (26-10, 10-1) to their second win in a row following a 3-1 loss at Chemeketa on Oct. 19.
Ally Tow added 11 kills, Grace Phillips 10 kills, Kya Knuth 25 digs and Elizabeth Weber 10 digs. LBCC returns to action on Nov. 2 by hosting Umpqua in another South Region matchup.