The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team takes on Edmonds on Thursday in the NWAC tournament.
The match will begin at 2 p.m. in the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.
The Roadrunners are 27-10 overall and 13-3 in South Region play. Edmonds finished second in the North Region with a record of 27-12 and 9-3. The Roadrunners finished in third place in the South.
LBCC faced Edmonds three times during the non-Conference season, defeating the Tritons each time.
You have free articles remaining.
Southern Region Honors
Five Roadrunners earned all-Southern Region honors: Ally Tow (first team), Caithlynn Carrillo (second team), Mitra Aflatooni (honorable mention), Alexis Chapman (honorable mention) and Sydnie Johnson (honorable mention).
Tow, Aflatooni and Carrillo also added Academic Excellence Award honors. Tow also earned NWAC Southern Region Offensive Player of the Week recognition for the final week of the regular season.