SPOKANE, Wash. — The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team went 1-2 on Friday at the Spokane Tournament.
The Roadrunners (9-5) opened the tournament on Friday morning with a 3-1 loss to Highline. Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-13.
Madelyn Norris had 16 digs and 16 assists; Ally Tow had 11 kills and 10 digs; Mitra Aflatooni had 10 kills and Elizabeth Weber had 13 assists and 10 digs for LBCC.
LBCC then swept Blue Mountain 3-0. Set scores were 25-17, 25-14, 26-24. Norris had 13 assists and 10 digs; Tow had eight kills; Kya Knuth had 10 digs and Weber had 11 assists.
The Roadrunners then fell 3-1 to North Idaho in Friday's finale. Aflatooni had six kills; Knuth had 11 digs; Norris had 18 assists and 12 digs; Weber had 13 assists, and Tow had 12 digs.
The Roadrunners host the College of the Redwoods on Tuesday in their next match.