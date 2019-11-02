Linn-Benton Community College dropped its final home match of the season to Rogue in NWAC Southern Region volleyball action.
Set scores were 35-33, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15.
The loss drops LBCC's record to 10-3 in the NWAC South and 24-10 overall.
The Roadrunners are holding on to third place in the Southern Region, behind Rogue who is a half game behind South leader Lane. The top four finishers in each region advance to the NWAC championship tournament November 21-23 at the Tacoma Convention Center.
Ally Tow had 20 kills and Mitra Aflatooni and Taylor Tedrow added 14 and 13 kills, respectively. Sydnie Johnson hadd 43 assists for the match.
LBCC travels to Clackamas on Wednesday.