LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners down Skagit Valley to claim NWAC championship

LBCC athletics logo

The Linn-Benton volleyball team won the Northwest Athletic Association championship on Sunday with a victory over Skagit Valley.

The Roadrunners capped their title run Sunday afternoon with a four-set victory, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15.

Shalyn Gray led Linn-Benton with 17 kills in the title match and Taya Manibusan had 12 kills. Eva Buford had nine kills and seven digs. Savannah Hutchins led the team with 25 assists and had 18 digs, and Sydnie Johnson finished with 19 assists and 11 digs.

Sunday's final was a rematch of one of Saturday's semifinals. Linn-Benton advanced with a sweep of Skagit Valley on Saturday night. The set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 for the Roadrunners.

Skagit Valley then faced an elimination match Sunday morning against Pierce, winning an epic five-setter 25-21, 18-25, 26-28, 34-32, 15-10.

The Roadrunners (32-2) went 4-0 at the NWAC tournament, which was hosted by Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington. Linn-Benton won the NWAC South region regular season and tournament titles.

