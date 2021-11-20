 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners down Edmonds at NWAC tournament

  • 0
LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton Community College defeated Edmonds in four sets Saturday morning to advance at the Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball tournament in Lakewood, Washington.

The set scores were 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 for the Roadrunners. The double-elimination tournament is being held at Pierce College.

Shelbey Nichol led Linn-Benton (30-2) with 15 kills. Taya Manibusan had 10 kills and 11 digs and Jade Hayes had a match-high 15 digs.

The NWAC South region champions opened the tournament with a four-sets victory over Bellevue on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News