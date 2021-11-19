 Skip to main content
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners down Bellevue, advance at NWAC tournament

The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team defeated Bellevue in four sets Friday at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in Lakewood, Washington.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20 for the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton will face Edmonds at 9 a.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament. Edmonds advanced with a straight-sets win over Whatcom on Friday.

Eva Buford led Linn-Benton with 19 kills in Friday's victory, which was the 22nd consecutive win for the Roadrunners (29-2). Shalyn Gray had 11 kills and 13 digs, and Alicia Vandervoort-Walters had 10 kills. 

Savannah Hutchins had a team-high 34 assists and six digs. Sydnie Johnson added 21 assists and seven digs. Jade Hayes led Linn-Benton with 19 digs.

Bellevue had defeated Linn-Benton in the Roadrunners' season-opener. Linn-Benton and Edmonds also played earlier this season, with the Roadrunners winning in four sets.

