Mark Majeski has been named athletic director of the Linn-Benton Community College athletic department.
Majeski is replacing Randy Falk, who retired June 30 after serving 26 years as the men’s basketball coach and athletic director.
Majeski began his duties on Monday.
Majeski brings 20 years of experience working in collegiate athletics, with 16 years as athletic director, serving at Willamette University from 2000 to 2011 and at the UC Santa Cruz.
He also served as head women’s basketball coach at while at UC Santa Cruz, and was head softball coach for Menlo College.
Majeski is founder of Majeski Athletic Consulting, which helps colleges and universities leverage athletics to support institutional missions and goals.
He is an active member in the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, and serves on the Advisory Board for University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletic Leadership master’s degree program.
Majeski was chair of the Division III Membership Committee for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, chaired the Division III West Region Men’s Tennis Committee, and was a member of the Division III Working Group on Membership Issues.
Majeski has a master’s degree in higher education administration from San Jose State, and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Menlo College.
Wonderful! Now, about the LBCC dangerous track that has not been resurfaced since 1979.
