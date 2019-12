The Linn-Benton men’s basketball team outlasted Whatcom 75-64 for the win at the Pierce Holiday Classic in Lakewood, Washington.

The Roadrunners led 34-30 at the break and were able to get some breathing room in the second half.

Kyree Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jaray Thomas added 18 points for LBCC.

The Roadrunners (3-0) play Wenatchee Valley on Saturday in the tournament.

