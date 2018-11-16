The Linn-Benton men’s basketball team opened the season on a strong note, pulling away from Tacoma for a 93-76 NWAC win at LBCC.
The Roadrunners (1-0) had a balanced scoring attack with five players in double figures, led by guard Bailey Evers, who scored 15.
Forward Taylor Jensen had 13 points and forward Nicholas Wolff added eight points and nine rebounds.
“Once again we got contributions from a lot of guys,” LBCC coach Everett Hartman said. “We play uptempo and really spread the minutes around and we like it when they spread the scoring around.”
The Roadrunners led 49-36 at the half but Tacoma was able to cut it to 68-64.
“But then we went on a roll after that,” Hartman said.
LBCC travels to DuPont, Washington for the Pierce Tournament and will play Columbia Basin next Friday.
LBCC women win
EUGENE — The LBCC women’s basketball team held off Pierce College 68-54 at the Lane Titan Classic on Friday at Lane Community College.
Amyr Lowe had 19 points to lead the Roadrunners (1-0).
LBCC coach Jerod Gibson said the Roadrunners were able to break Pierce’s pressure defense in the latter parts of the game.
“I think we did a good job in the fourth quarter of really just trying to be patient and executing offensively,” Gibson said.
The Roadrunners play Centralia Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday in the tournament.