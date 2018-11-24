DUPONT, Wash. — The Linn-Benton men’s basketball team faltered in the second half in a 91-81 loss to Whatcom Community College at the Thanksgiving Invitational Tournament at Pierce College.
The Roadrunners (2-1) were outscored 49-39 in the second half.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball very well and gave up 21 offensive rebounds,” LBCC coach Everett Hartman said. “That’ll do it for you.”
Bailey Evers led LBCC with 16 points and Amanjot Chahal had 12 with seven rebounds.
LBCC takes on Pierce College on Sunday in the third place game.