Micah Monroe and Fred Harding IV each scored 14 points and collected five rebounds to lead Linn-Benton Community College past visiting Multnomah University's JV program 90-55 in non-conference men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.
The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 3-1 on the year.
Harding was 5-for-6 from the field off the bench for LBCC and Monroe went 7-for-11 on field goal attempts. As a team the Roadrunners shot 57% from the field.
LBCC outrebounded Multnomah 33-22 and also forced 16 Lion turnovers.
The Roadrunners also got 12 points from Peter Wilmes and 11 points each from Kadeem Nelson and Dakota Kurahara.
LBCC is next in action December 6-8 at the Pierce Community College Holiday Classic.
You have free articles remaining.
Women
Emily Huson scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had five assists and four steals to lead the Roadrunners past South Puget Sound 74-36 in the final game of the LB Women's Basketball Classic on Saturday..
Huson also earned tournament MVP for her performance in the two games. Marri-Anna Martinez, who also contributed 15 points, was named to the all-tournament team.
Megan Wagner (13) and Liz Chavez (12) rounded out the Roadrunners (5-0) in double figures. LBCC forced 19 turnovers.
The Roadrunners host Bellevue Sunday at 2 p.m.