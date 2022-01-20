LBCC basketball: Women's team improves to 10-2

The Linn-Benton women's basketball team beat Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC), 65-48, on Wednesday.

The Roadrunners improved to 10-2 on the season, and 2-0 in the NWAC South Region.

Linn-Benton came into the game down three players, including sophomore point guard Liz Chavez.

"We talked about it being a complete team effort, and we weren't able to replace those who play a lot of minutes for us. I'm really proud of how our kids dialed in yesterday at practice, and did a really good job of executing tonight," said Linn-Benton coach Jerod Gibson.

Linn-Benton's Brooklyn Hankwitz finished the game with a double-double, scoring 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Next up the Roadrunners travel to take on Clark Community College on Saturday.

Men's basketball

Linn-Benton had four players score in double figures, but Southwestern Oregon notched an 82-67 win in NWAC South Region action Wednesday night.

Ayden Foster and Kye Blaser led the Roadrunners with 13 points apiece while Tyson Parker had 12 points and Garrett Workinger added 10 points. Linn-Benton dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in the NWAC South.

Parker added four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block for Linn-Benton

The Roadrunners travel to Clark on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

