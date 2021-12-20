LBCC basketball: Teams compete at crossover tournaments

The Linn-Benton women's basketball team dropped its first two games of the season this weekend at the Walla Walla NWAC Women's Crossover Tournament.

The Roadrunners (8-2) went 1-2 at the tournament. Linn-Benton lost to Lower Columbia, 73-68, and host Walla Walla, 58-54, before rebounding to top Shoreline, 66-58.

Linn-Benton next hosts the LB Classic December 29-30, featuring Lane, Spokane and Shasta (Calif.).

Against Lower Columbia, Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Roadrunners.

In the loss to Walla Walla, Elizabeth Chavez scored 15 points to lead the Roadrunners. Halo Parks scored seven points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

In the win over Shoreline, Chavez and Hankwitz scored 14 points apiece to lead the Roadrunners. Chavez also had a game-high 10 assists and Hankwitz led the Roadrunners with eight rebounds. Ruby Krebs and Maddy Ayers each added 12 points.

Men's basketball

Linn-Benton dropped games to Yakima Valley and Peninsula before rebounding to top Tacoma in the final day of the Yakima Valley men's basketball NWAC Crossover Tournament.

The Roadrunners (2-5) lost to Yakima 99-79 and Peninsula 104-90 and beat Tacoma 89-85.

Linn-Benton next travels to the Clackamas Tournament December 28-30.

Against Yakima, Kye Blaser scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting to lead the Roadrunners. Tyson Parker and Ayden Foster scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Foster also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

In a high-scoring game against Peninsula, Blaser scored 29 points and Fred Harding IV scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Roadrunners.

In the win over Tacoma, Parker scored 21 points to lead six Roadrunners scoring in double figures. Parker also made 11-of-17 free throws, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

